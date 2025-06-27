Kalluppara: What was once hailed as a high-quality road, the Puthussery–Puramattom–Kumbanad stretch in Pathanamthitta district has become a risky ride for motorists.

Despite being resurfaced just two years ago under the BMBC standards, the 6.5-kilometre stretch, built at a cost of Rs.7 crore, has developed major flaws. Waterlogging at Vattakkottal Junction and potholes near Puramattom Parayilpadykkaduthu are now posing serious hazards. The lack of proper drainage near Vattakkottal has only worsened the situation, with rainwater flowing unchecked over the road surface.

The problems don’t end there as overgrown roadside shrubs obstruct visibility. The electric posts installed dangerously close to the carriageway have raised further alarm, especially the one near the Puramattom village office, which makes the already narrow road even more perilous. That high-tension electric lines running along these posts too add to the danger.

Meanwhile, a pipe burst near Parayilpady has caused extensive damage to the road, resulting in three adjacent potholes. With continuous waterlogging, these craters are only expected to grow larger