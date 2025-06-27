Malappuram: The Kerala government's decision to start Zumba classes in state-run schools from this academic year to reduce mental stress among children has met strong resistance from various Muslim organisations.

Many schools have already started Zumba training with the cooperation of the PTA.

While the Samastha Yuvajan Sangam (SYS), affiliated to Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama, called the possible introduction of a Zumba dance programme as undermining society's moral values, Samastha Kerala Jemiyathul Ulema, the top body of Islamic clerics in the state, said allowing older students to dance with each other in 'revealing dress' was unacceptable. A senior member of the Wisdom Islamic Organisation and school teacher, TK Ashraf, said he would not allow his children to participate in Zumba classes.

MSF, the student organisation affiliated with the Indian Union Muslim League, also opposed the government's unilateral decision to implement the plan.

In a Facebook post, SYS leader Abdusamad Pookkottur criticised the move, stating that Zumba dance was against society's ethical standards and urged parents to reflect on it seriously. He said the government's plan is being implemented at a time when several posts for physical education teachers remain vacant in schools.

ADVERTISEMENT

Samastha leader Nasser Faizi Koodathai also blasted the Zumba dance, which he said 'involves participants dancing in revealing attire and in close contact with each other.' "Recommending such activities for older students is unacceptable and deserves to be opposed," he wrote on Facebook.

"Instead of improving the existing physical training system, vulgarity is being imposed (on students). Forcing students to reveal their bodies and engage in intimate dancing violates the personal freedom and fundamental rights of those whose moral conscience does not permit such actions," he wrote.

MSF state president PK Navas asked whether such a decision was based on any study or an official meeting. At a press conference, he said the government was acting unilaterally in implementing the plan.

"When a programme is introduced for the student community in Kerala, it must be discussed first. The government should have taken into account the opinions of teachers such as TK Ashraf. There are serious concerns regarding drug abuse. Why did the investigations into these issues stalled? The government is not engaging with the issue sincerely," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also criticised the government for not appointing enough physical education teachers.

Ashraf said replacing the physical education system, led by trained teachers, with Zumba was unacceptable. “The YouTube links shared with students for learning Zumba show men and women dressed in ways that are not acceptable to us culturally. Children should not be led into such a culture. This is not the reason we send them to school.

"In some sessions, older boys and girls dance together in revealing attire. Zumba typically involves such clothing, specific music and coordinated dance routines. Some parents might agree to that, but such a culture will eventually lead children to DJ and drug parties. Personally, I have no interest in loud music or such cultural practices,” Ashraf stated.

Higher education Minister R Bindu responded to the criticism by SYS, saying Zumba provides mental and physical recreation for children. "What's wrong with Zumba? We must adapt our thinking to the times," she said.