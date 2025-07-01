Kasargod: A project worth ₹18.76 crore has been rolled out to modernise anganwadis across the district and construct new buildings. The initiative is a joint effort of the Kasargod Development Package, the Women and Child Development Department and the Local Self-Government Department.

Out of the total allocation, ₹13.03 crore has been sanctioned under the Kasargod Development Package for constructing new buildings and converting existing anganwadis into smart centres. An additional ₹5.73 crore has been earmarked through the Women and Child Development Department and local bodies concerned.

Work has already been completed on six anganwadis located at Chenakkodu, Varkkathotty and Kuthirappady in Madhur, Mannamkuzhi in Mangalpady, Kottappuram under the Neeleswaram Municipality and Alayi in Madikkai Panchayat. These centres now feature upgraded infrastructure .

To support the transformation, the Women and Child Development Department and Local Self-Government Department have jointly launched Mission Anganwadi, a programme for developing smart anganwadis as part of the Kasargod Development Package.

The district currently has 1,348 anganwadis spread across 38 panchayats and 3 municipalities. Of these, 1,203 have permanent buildings with adequate infrastructure. The remaining 145 are functioning out of rented premises or buildings lacking basic facilities.

Mission Anganwadi, introduced under the 2022–23 Kasargod Development Package and implemented from February, aims to bridge this gap. Authorities have informed that upon completion of the project, all anganwadis in the district will be equipped with modern infrastructure and dedicated buildings.