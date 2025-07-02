A young monk from Kerala was found dead under mysterious circumstances on a railway track in Telangana. The deceased is Sribin (37), also known as Brahmananda Giri Swami, son of the late Sreenivasan from Mangad, Kunnamkulam.

After embracing monastic life, Sribin had been living in an ashram in Nepal. While travelling from Nepal to Kerala, he was found dead near the railway tracks close to Khammam station in Telangana.

Before the incident, Sribin reportedly called a friend in Kunnamkulam and said he was in danger and that "anything could happen." Just hours after this phone conversation, his body was discovered on the tracks.

Family members have raised suspicions about the nature of his death, pointing out that there were no injuries on the body consistent with a fall from a train. Alleging foul play, they have filed complaints with both the Railway authorities and the Kunnamkulam police, demanding a thorough investigation.

The family was informed of Sribin's death on June 28. His body was brought back from Khammam and cremated at Shanthi Theeram in Kerala.