Muvattupuzha: On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, a group of Army personnel from the Kargil sector visited the home of Lance Naik Santhosh Kumar, who was martyred in the 1999 Kargil War, to pay their respects under the Ghar Ghar Shaurya Samman initiative.

Santhosh Kumar served valiantly in the Kargil sector, where he laid down his life for the nation. As a tribute, the Army team presented a citation and plaque to his wife, KG Priya, honouring his supreme sacrifice.

The family, along with the visiting soldiers, lit a ceremonial lamp and offered floral tributes in front of a photograph of Santhosh placed on a specially prepared platform outside the house.

The visiting team was led by Naik Subedar N Kingslin and Regiment Havildar Major KK Rajeesh. The programme also saw the presence of Honorary Captain Somarajan from the Ernakulam Sainik Collective, Retd Major Ambili and Panchayat member Bindu George, who spoke on he occasion.

NCC cadets from the 18 Kerala Battalion and a large number of local residents also attended the tribute.

A native of Idukki, Lance Naik Santhosh Kumar had participated in several key operations including Operation Pawan (1987), Operation Rakshak (1994) and Operation Vijay (Kargil, 1999). He was martyred during Operation Vijay in the high-altitude conflict of Kargil.

Army personnel returned after assuring the family that the Indian Army will always stand by them.