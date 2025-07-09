DL-9 Dhanalakshmi lottery results postponed due to Bharat Bandh
Due to the ongoing 24-hour Bharat Bandh, which started from Tuesday midnight, the DL-9 Dhanalakshmi lottery results will be announced on Thursday at 1.30 pm. Following this, the KN-580 Karunya Plus lottery results will be announced at 3 pm.
