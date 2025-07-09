Iritti: Local residents are heartbroken after a youngster, also a native of the village, died after his autorickshaw overturned at the dangerous Kottukapara Kalivalavu curve. KM Subair, a native of Karikottakari, was familiar to the public as he was actively involved in social issues as the president of the Youth League Ayyankunnu panchayat committee. The young entrepreneur also owned a local food product company called Jasmine Pickles at Karikottakari. Eye-witnesses claim that Subair had driven the auto really slow at the dangerous curve, but the vehicle lost control and suddenly turned upside down.

People believe that accidents are caused because the curve hasn't been reconstructed in a scientific manner. First round of tarring has been completed here as part of improving the quality of the hilly highway in Vallithode – Manathana areas. Meanwhile, the local residents demand to make the road safe by reducing the height after conducting inspections scientifically. Subair was laid to rest at the Karikottakari Juma Masjid in the presence of hundreds of people. Ayyankunnu panchayat president Kuriachan Paimballikunnel, vice president Beena Rojas, permanent committee president Isac Joseph, members Lissy Thomas, Bijoy Plathottam, Joseph Vattukulam and Seleena Binoy had arrived at the hospital in Iritti after learning about Subair’s death.

“Every morning, I wake up praying that I shouldn’t witness another accident here. We have been urging the workers to build it safely after accidents became common. But, they didn’t listen. Around ten scooters met with accidents at the same spot during the church festival last year. We had to later retrieve them from the nearby compound. The authorities should take necessary action to make this road safer,” Muhammadali Thonikuttiyil, Kottukapara (eye-witness of the accident).