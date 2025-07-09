Thrissur: Several incidents of violence were reported in Thrissur district on Wednesday in connection with the nationwide general strike.

Protesters affiliated with the CITU went on a rampage near the Guruvayur temple under the guise of the strike, vandalising shops in the western entrance area. The attack was reportedly led by Aneesh, a CITU leader.

Aneesh reportedly runs a roadside stall near the eastern entrance of the temple. According to the police, he is an accused in several criminal cases.

The incident occurred after 9 am, when three commercial establishments near the temple, including a hotel, were targeted. The first attack took place at a textile shop near the western entrance and an adjacent utensil store.

Aneesh allegedly threatened the textile shop owner, threw garments around, and warned, "Let’s see if you dare to open your shop from tomorrow." The gang then proceeded to the nearby utensil shop and Souparnika Hotel, also located near the western gate.

Around 50 people stormed into the hotel, shattering glass panes and vandalising property while women and children who had come to the temple were eating. The gang led by Aneesh allegedly intimidated diners as well.

Supporters of the strike also shut down a supermarket that was operating along the Pattikkad–Peechi road in Thrissur. A staff member was assaulted, and a local news channel’s crew was attacked, with their camera footage forcibly destroyed.

The incident occurred around 10:30 am at the Samridhi Supermarket. Protesters, who stormed into the shop which was functioning during the strike, reportedly assaulted a staff member named Ajith and looted goods from the premises.

A local news crew that happened to be passing by began capturing the incident on camera, but the protestors intervened and assaulted the journalists. They also damaged the recorded footage. Joseph and Mons were among those attacked.

Ajith, who was injured in the assault, later filed a complaint with the Peechi police with the support of the shop owner.