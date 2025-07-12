The state government has announced the Thiruvonam Bumper lottery 2025 (BR-105) with a total prize money of ₹125.54 crore. As per the notification issued by the Taxes department, the first prize is ₹25 crore, and the agents' commission will be ₹2.5 crore.

There will be 20 second prizes with a total prize amount of ₹20 crore. For third prize, there will be two prizes in each series for 20 winners, and the total prize amount is ₹10 crore.

The Lottery department has printed 90 lakh lottery tickets with a gross value of ₹351.56 crore. The price of the lottery ticket is ₹500.

The purpose of organising the Thiruvonam Bumper Lottery 2025 is to mobilise revenue for the social welfare and the developmental activities of the state and to provide direct and indirect employment opportunities, especially to the weaker sections of the society, as per the notification.

The scope and limitation of organising the said lottery are to regulate certain types of gambling and illegal lotteries in the state and to curtail its impact on the poor sections of society by organising a state lottery.

The funds raised through the lotteries will go to the State Exchequer and will be utilised for the developmental activities of the state and also to create employment opportunities in the state, according to the notification.