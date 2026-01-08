Padinjarathara: Farmer protests are intensifying over prolonged delays in the construction of canals under the Banasura Sagar Irrigation Project. They complain that work on the canal, which began over two and a half decades ago, still remains incomplete and keeps dragging on. The first phase, originally scheduled for completion by December 2024, is yet to be implemented.

Responding to a series of reports published by Manorama in 2023, Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine had assured that staff shortages would be addressed and adequate funds made available to complete the remaining work on schedule. However, even after two years, not even the first phase has been finished, fuelling farmer frustration.

The canal project is designed to supply water to 2,800 hectares of farmland across Padinjarathara, Kottathara, Vengapally, and Panamaram panchayats. The plan involves constructing a 2.73-kilometre main canal from the dam, along with branch canals to Vengapally, Padinjarathara, Kappumkunnu, and Peral. From the Vengapally branch, water was intended to reach areas such as Veettimoola, Kurumbala, Kuppadithara and Vengapally, while the Peral branch was to supply water through left and right canals to surrounding farmlands. Minor modifications were later made to this layout.

Ongoing construction work on the canal at Kappundikkal area.

The Banasura dam, constructed across the Karaman Thodu stream, the main source of watter for Padinjarathara and Panamaram panchayats, has left large tracts of farmland dry, leaving crops uncultivated. Farmers were promised adequate water through the canals when the dam was built, but to date, not a single drop from the dam has reached their fields. Despite crores of rupees already spent on construction, additional funds are still required to complete the project. Complaints and protests over the stalled work are frequent. Farmers stress that steps to finish the canal and deliver water to farmlands must not be delayed any further.

ADVERTISEMENT

First phase to be completed by May

Authorities have informed that the first phase of the Banasura Sagar Irrigation Project is expected to be completed by May this year, with water flowing to farmlands through the main canal. Work on the 2.73-kilometre main canal, along with associated maintenance works, is ongoing and funds for its completion have been allocated. However, authorities noted that additional funding is still needed for the full completion of the canal. NABARD funds have been requested but are yet to be received.