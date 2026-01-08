The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Karunya Plus KN-605 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Thursday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.

Check complete results here:

First prize: ₹1 cr – PG 247439

(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)

Second prize: ₹30 lakh – PL 643092

Third prize: ₹5 lakh - PC 450287

Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (20)

0640, 0823, 1460, 1500, 1505, 2166, 2387, 2453, 2580, 2622, 2710, 2776, 5095, 6249, 6981, 7102, 7492, 7872, 9860

Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)

0811, 5419, 6165, 8683, 8784, 9926

Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)

1279, 1292, 2219, 2399, 2718, 3421, 4395, 4469, 4606, 4613, 5499, 5815, 6469, 6689, 7365, 8207, 8804, 8857, 8991, 9213, 9597, 9813, 9886, 9891, 9979

Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)

0104, 0241, 0300, 0338, 0438, 0471, 0574, 0596, 0612, 0665, 0678, 0746, 0749, 1089, 1229, 1877, 2158, 2281, 2556, 2980, 3022, 3096, 3160, 3168, 3191, 3357, 3362, 3372, 3479, 3492, 3654, 4115, 4191, 4236, 4289, 4369, 4392, 4396, 4673, 5107, 5520, 5904, 6020, 6027, 6091, 6195, 6417, 6422, 6423, 6458, 6792, 6964, 7000, 7138, 7417, 7441, 7945, 7947, 8226, 8286, 8300, 8348, 8372, 8429, 8452, 8582, 8638, 8806, 9102, 9302, 9427, 9450, 9557, 9565, 9740, 9893

Eighth prize: ₹200 (84)

0063, 0218, 0356, 0531, 0597, 0687, 0722, 0741, 0812, 0913, 0922, 1185, 1262, 1476, 1620, 1669, 1962, 2003, 2260, 2319, 2433, 2435, 2466, 2781, 2855, 2905, 2985, 3062, 3260, 3544, 3674, 3696, 3850, 3985, 4180, 4412, 4464, 4537, 4546, 4560, 4617, 4716, 4738, 4750, 4896, 5025, 5115, 5238, 5333, 5361, 5669, 5885, 5928, 6010, 6179, 6322, 6336, 6414, 6544, 6587, 6702, 6822, 7122, 7147, 7163, 7226, 7255, 7409, 7521, 7649, 7654, 7823, 8705, 8763, 8928, 9118, 9426, 9470, 9486, 9588, 9776, 9828, 9941, 9944

Ninth prize: ₹100

0165, 0176, 0182, 0229, 0267, 0295, 0297, 0350, 0367, 0494, 0497, 0663, 0672, 0806, 1077, 1106, 1167, 1172, 1218, 1305, 1320, 1368, 1410, 1420, 1493, 1525, 1528, 1568, 1573, 1576, 1637, 1717, 1791, 1894, 1895, 1898, 1937, 2035, 2043, 2104, 2302, 2364, 2393, 2554, 2577, 2614, 2627, 2657, 2726, 2775, 2930, 3043, 3106, 3109, 3172, 3221, 3287, 3326, 3355, 3373, 3482, 3537, 3583, 3716, 3739, 3849, 3865, 4071, 4084, 4106, 4144, 4156, 4260, 4300, 4361, 4416, 4507, 4520, 4640, 4703, 4741, 4818, 5150, 5245, 5330, 5389, 5391, 5406, 5448, 5475, 5529, 5537, 5637, 5664, 5715, 5758, 6050, 6294, 6303, 6463, 6571, 6616, 6704, 6712, 6768, 6793, 6800, 6848, 6890, 6954, 6968, 6984, 7103, 7229, 7231, 7341, 7466, 7499, 7571, 7606, 7615, 7673, 7709, 7725, 7794, 7986, 8019, 8094, 8107, 8135, 8158, 8159, 8166, 8188, 8206, 8229, 8352, 8710, 8836, 8897, 8937, 8967, 9081, 9126, 9214, 9249, 9332, 9655, 9686, 9699, 9723, 9724, 9818, 9823, 9865, 9986

Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.