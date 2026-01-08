Kanyakumari: The Tamraparni, one of the two air-conditioned tourist boats operating on the Kanyakumari–Vattakottai Fort route, has returned to service after undergoing a major refurbishment at a cost of ₹40 lakh.

The vessel, which had begun showing signs of ageing, was taken by sea to the boat-building yard at Chinnamuttom Harbour on October 10 for renovation. The refurbishment, aimed at upgrading passenger comfort and safety, has now been completed, and the boat was brought back to the Poompuhar Shipping Corporation jetty at Kanyakumari.

Officials said trial runs will be conducted in the coming days, following which the service will be opened to tourists, in time for the Pongal festival.

The Tamraparni operates alongside another air-conditioned boat, Thiruvalluvar, offering coastal sightseeing services between Kanyakumari and Vattakottai Fort.

