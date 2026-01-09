Thrissur: As the cultural capital of Kerala gears up to host the Kerala School Kalolsavam, the naming of venues has sparked controversy, with a group of Yuva Morcha activists staging a protest. This year, the venues have been named after local flowers in Kerala; however, the exclusion of ‘Thamara’ (lotus) has irked the right-wing group.

While the Green Protocol meeting of the School Kalolsavam was underway at the Thrissur Town Hall, Yuva Morcha activists marched to the venue carrying lotus flowers. Police blocked the march at the gate, prompting the protesters to resort to a sit-in.

The police later took the activists into custody and removed them from the spot. The Yuva Morcha alleged that the omission of the lotus reflects a deliberate move by the State government against the Centre.

The Kerala School Kalolsavam will be held across 25 stages in Thrissur from January 14 to 18.

Names of stage 1 to 25 are as follows:

  1. ‘Sooryakanthi’ – Thekkinkadu exhibition ground (main venue)
  2.  ‘Parijatham’- Thekkinkkadu ground opposite CMS school
  3.  ‘Neelakurinji’ – Thekkinkadu ground opposite Banerji Club, 
  4. ‘Pavizhamalli’ – Town hall
  5.  ‘Sankhupushpam’ – Vivekodayam Boys HSS
  6.  ‘Chembakam’ – Kerala Bank Hall
  7.  ‘Mandaram’ – Sahitya Akademi Open Stage
  8.  ‘Kanakambaram’ – Sahitya Akademi hall
  9.  ‘Gulmohar’- St Joseph’s School
  10.  ‘Chembarathi’ -Chelakkottukkara MTHS
  11.  ‘Karnikaram’ – Chaldean Syrian Higher Secondary School
  12.  ‘Nithyakalyani’ – Sacred Heart School
  13.  ‘Panineerppoo’ – Jawahar Balabhavan
  14.  ‘Nanthyarvattam’ – Holy Family CGHSS
  15. ‘Daliya’ – Holy Family CGHSS 
  16.  ‘Vadamalli’ – CMS School Open Stage
  17.  ‘Mullappoovu’ – CMS School
  18.  ‘Aambal’ – Govt. Model Boys HSS
  19.  ‘Thumba’ – Govt. Model Boys HSS
  20.  ‘Kannanthali’ – St Clare’s School
  21. Pichakapoo’ – St Thomas College School
  22.  ‘Jamanthi’ – St Thomas College School
  23. ‘Thechippoovu’ – St Thomas College School
  24.  ‘Thazhamboo’ – St Thomas College School 
  25.  ‘Chendumalli’ – IM Vijayan Sports Complex, Laloor

