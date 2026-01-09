Thrissur: As the cultural capital of Kerala gears up to host the Kerala School Kalolsavam, the naming of venues has sparked controversy, with a group of Yuva Morcha activists staging a protest. This year, the venues have been named after local flowers in Kerala; however, the exclusion of ‘Thamara’ (lotus) has irked the right-wing group.

While the Green Protocol meeting of the School Kalolsavam was underway at the Thrissur Town Hall, Yuva Morcha activists marched to the venue carrying lotus flowers. Police blocked the march at the gate, prompting the protesters to resort to a sit-in.

The police later took the activists into custody and removed them from the spot. The Yuva Morcha alleged that the omission of the lotus reflects a deliberate move by the State government against the Centre.

The Kerala School Kalolsavam will be held across 25 stages in Thrissur from January 14 to 18.

ADVERTISEMENT

Names of stage 1 to 25 are as follows: