Virtual queue bookings for pilgrims visiting Sabarimala on Makaravilakku day, January 14, have been capped at 30,000, police said on Thursday. The restriction is part of special arrangements aimed at ensuring crowd safety, the smooth movement of devotees, and an effective emergency response during the peak pilgrimage period.

The measures are being implemented jointly by the Police, District Administration, Travancore Devaswom Board and other agencies. Officials warned that unregulated arrivals could disrupt crowd management and compromise safety.

Under the revised regulations, virtual queue bookings for January 13 have been limited to 35,000 pilgrims, while those for January 14 (Makaravilakku day) are capped at 30,000. Pilgrims without a valid virtual queue booking will not be allowed to proceed for darshan.

Authorities have urged devotees to confirm their bookings before starting the journey, cautioning that arrivals without valid slots could affect orderly darshan and crowd flow. Pilgrims travelling from other states have been advised to plan their travel strictly in line with the time slots allotted under the virtual queue system.

Movement restrictions will also be enforced during the festival. Travel from Nilakkal to Pampa will not be permitted after 9 am on January 14, 2026, while trekking from Pampa to Sannidhanam will be stopped after 10 am the same day. Parking at Pampa will remain prohibited from January 12 onwards.

Police said entry and onward movement would be strictly regulated at all checkpoints, including Nilakkal and Pampa, and advised pilgrims not to travel to Sabarimala without confirmed bookings.

Devotees have been requested not to rush towards Pampa immediately after the Makarajyothi darshan. Officials said sufficient KSRTC buses have been arranged and kept on standby to ensure phased and orderly transportation, and that there is no need for haste or panic.