Thrissur: A team of Malayali researchers has uncovered a rare medicinal shrub that grows exclusively on the highest shola forests of the Western Ghats and is currently facing the threat of extinction. The discovery was made in the Anamudi forest region, part of the Eravikulam National Park in Idukki district.

The newly identified plant belongs to the genus Heptapleurum in the Araliaceae family and has been named Heptapleurum anamudianum. What sets this species apart from its relatives are the distinctive features of its inflorescence and the fine hairs found on its stems and fruits.

The team behind this discovery includes senior scientist and guide K A Sujana from the Botanical Survey of India (Thrissur NV), research scholar Amritha Sundaran (Thrissur), A J Robi (Kiralur), teacher and researcher at Bishop Abraham Memorial College (Pathanamthitta), V P Thomas from Catholic College (Pathanamthitta), Saleesh Menanjerry, wildlife assistant from the Munnar Wildlife Division and P B Anoop, scientist at the Hortus Malabaricus Botanical Garden Research Centre.