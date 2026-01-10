Poets' Meet and discussion on the book 'Veritta Vyakthikal' by K P Bhaskaran Kavunkal in Thiruvananthapuram; inauguration of the art exhibition 'Life and Insight' in Kollam; Nadopasana Anniversary and 90th birthday celebration of Nadaswaram musician Thiruvisa Jayashankar in Kottayam; international conference on the water hyacinth menace, organized by Future Kerala Mission and Jain University in Kochi; Launch of 'Wow Kids', an AI interactive magazine by the Association of Samastha Minority Institutions in Kozhikode, are some of the events in Kerala.

Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala Legislative Assembly: International Book Festival, 10:00 am

Munshi Harindrakumar Commemoration, 4:00 pm Prof N Krishnapillai Hall, Nandavanam: Poets' Meet at 2:30 pm, Discussion on the book 'Veritta Vyakthikal' by K.P. Bhaskaran Kavunkal at 4:00 pm

Kollam

C. Kesavan Memorial Town Hall: State conference of the National Confederation of Bank Employees. Minister K.N. Balagopal. 10:00 am.

Kottayam

Thirunakkara Thrikkaikattu Swamiyar Madam Sreerama-Hanumad Devasthanam: Bhagavata Tattva Vichara Satram (Discourse on the Philosophy of Bhagavatam). Discourse – 11:00 am, Dance – 4:00 pm.

Ernakulam

Chavara Cultural Centre: Dharani Kalotsavam – Lecture demonstration on ‘Chilappathikaram’ by Anjana Anand – 10:00 am, Bharatanatyam by Fr. Saju George and team – 6:30 pm.

Book release of M K Saseendran's 'Kavisamajam 3 Noottandukaliloode' by Dr Nedumudi Harikumar – 10:00 am. Jain University Campus, Kakkanad: International conference on the water hyacinth menace, organized by Future Kerala Mission and Jain University. Session on "Policies to control water hyacinth" by P K Kunhalikutty – 9:30 am, Open Forum – 11:45 am, Session by K.C. Venugopal MP – 2:15 pm.

Kozhikode

DCC Office, Oommen Chandy Hall: Higher Secondary School Teachers' Association District Conference – Delegate session 9:15 am, Inauguration of the public meeting by M.K. Raghavan MP 10:30 am.

Musical night organized by Aura Music as part of singer K.J. Yesudas's 86th birthday celebrations 6:00 pm. Malaparamba, Monastery of Love: Release of Manoj Thekkedath's poetry collection 'Veedu Varaykkunna Kutty' (The Child Who Draws a House) by poet P K Gopi 7:00 pm.