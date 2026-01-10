Key events in Kerala today: International literary award presentation ceremony, art exhibition mark Jan 10
Mail This Article
×
Poets' Meet and discussion on the book 'Veritta Vyakthikal' by K P Bhaskaran Kavunkal in Thiruvananthapuram; inauguration of the art exhibition 'Life and Insight' in Kollam; Nadopasana Anniversary and 90th birthday celebration of Nadaswaram musician Thiruvisa Jayashankar in Kottayam; international conference on the water hyacinth menace, organized by Future Kerala Mission and Jain University in Kochi; Launch of 'Wow Kids', an AI interactive magazine by the Association of Samastha Minority Institutions in Kozhikode, are some of the events in Kerala.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Kerala Legislative Assembly: International Book Festival, 10:00 am
- Hotel Thayas, Medical College: All Kerala Parents Association of Hearing Impaired, State Conference, 2:30 pm
- Sreepadam Auditorium, Pappanancode: Kerala State Pensioners' Sangh, District Conference, 3:00 pm
- Padma Cafe Hall, Statue: Expatriate Welfare Seminar, 10:00 am
- Hotel Chirag Inn: K M Anthru International Literary Award Presentation Ceremony, 4:00 pm
- Arjuna Auditorium, Kazhakkoottam: Arjuna Society of Classical Arts, Silver Jubilee Celebration, 1:45 pm
- Ganesham, Thycaud: Bharatanatyam by Devika Ranjith Kumar and Sreenidhi Sreeram as part of the Soorya Festival, 6:45 pm
- Press Club: First Anniversary of Hridaya Sparsham Charitable Society, 2:00 pm
- Press Club: Munshi Harindrakumar Commemoration, 4:00 pm
- Prof N Krishnapillai Hall, Nandavanam: Poets' Meet at 2:30 pm, Discussion on the book 'Veritta Vyakthikal' by K.P. Bhaskaran Kavunkal at 4:00 pm
Kollam
- C. Kesavan Memorial Town Hall: State conference of the National Confederation of Bank Employees. Minister K.N. Balagopal. 10:00 am.
- Asramam 8-Point Art Cafe: Inauguration of the art exhibition 'Life and Insight'. 11:00 am.
- Kollam Public Library, Sopanam Auditorium: State conference of the Kerala Rationalist Association. 9:30 am.
- Ashtamudi Lake View Convention Centre: Yoga Conclave organized by Anandamaya Yoga – Kalari Research Centre and Charitable Organizations. 8:00 am.
- Sree Narayana Guru Cultural Complex: District-level Bodybuilding and Fitness Competition organized by the Kollam District Bodybuilding and Fitness Association. 9:00 am.
- Kollam Kauthur Masonic Hall: Christmas-New Year celebration and family get-together by 'TKM@80', the alumni association of TKM College of Arts and Science. 10:00 am.
Kottayam
- Thirunakkara Thrikkaikattu Swamiyar Madam Sreerama-Hanumad Devasthanam: Bhagavata Tattva Vichara Satram (Discourse on the Philosophy of Bhagavatam). Discourse – 11:00 am, Dance – 4:00 pm.
- Children's Library: Sreepadam Eswaran Namboothiri Memorial and Award Distribution – 2:00 pm.
- CMS College Great Hall: Nadopasana Anniversary and 90th birthday celebration of Nadaswaram musician Thiruvisa Jayashankar. Lamp Lighting by Municipal Chairman M P Santhoshkumar – 5:30 pm, Music Concert by Abhishek Raghuram – 6:00 pm.
- Karapuzha Govt. Higher Secondary School: 'Vijay Path' Counselling Program – 10:30 am.
- Iravinalloor Paddy Development Hall: Debate session of Puthuppally Charitable Club's 'Aashayavedi' (Idea Forum) – Speech by Isaac Vattaveli – 5:30 pm.
Ernakulam
- Chavara Cultural Centre: Dharani Kalotsavam – Lecture demonstration on ‘Chilappathikaram’ by Anjana Anand – 10:00 am, Bharatanatyam by Fr. Saju George and team – 6:30 pm.
- Manappattiparambu, Kaloor: Great Bombay Circus – 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm, 7:00 pm.
- Pension Bhavan: Lecture by Manjula Suresh on M T's novel 'Randamoozham', organized by the Cultural Forum of the Service Pensioners' Union (Kochi North Block). Will also include songs and poems from M.T.'s films – 10:00 am.
- SNV Sadanam: Book release of M K Saseendran's 'Kavisamajam 3 Noottandukaliloode' by Dr Nedumudi Harikumar – 10:00 am.
- Jain University Campus, Kakkanad: International conference on the water hyacinth menace, organized by Future Kerala Mission and Jain University. Session on "Policies to control water hyacinth" by P K Kunhalikutty – 9:30 am, Open Forum – 11:45 am, Session by K.C. Venugopal MP – 2:15 pm.
- Ernakulam BTH: Keraliyam V K Madhavankutty Award ceremony – Minister P. Rajeev, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan – 3:00 pm.
- BTH Hotel: Inauguration of the Konkani Language Literacy Campaign program by Justice Nagaresh – 4:00 pm.
- Changampuzha Park: Ganamela (musical concert) by Eenam Edappally – 6:00 pm.
- OED Gallery, Mattancherry: Whispering Clay Exhibition – 11:00 am.
- Mani Mandiram, BHS Road, Tripunithura: Kalyana Krishna Foundation Music Festival; Bharatanatyam by Indira Kadambi and team – 6:00 pm.
- Konturuthy, Thekke Attam (South End): Desha Vilakku Thalam Ezhunallippu (local lamp procession) – 6:00 pm, Chinthu Paattu (folk songs) – 7:30 pm.
- Maharaja's College, Botany Association Hall: Alumni and former teachers' meet of the Botany Department as part of the college's post-centenary golden jubilee – 9:30 am.
- Darbar Hall Ground: Open Air Art Festival 'Kaladhara', organized by Prussian Blue Art Hub – 7:00 am onwards.
- Ernakulam Indira Priyadarshini Children's Park: Clint Memorial district-level children's drawing competition by the District Child Welfare Committee – 9:00 am.
- Maharaja's College, Chemistry Gallery: 'Rebond 2026' - Alumni and former teachers' meet of the Chemistry Department – 10:00 am.
- Maharaja's College, Post-Centenary Golden Jubilee Auditorium: Alumni and former teachers' meet of the Arabic Department – 10:00 am.
- Maharaja's College, Botany Association Hall: Alumni and former teachers' meet of the Botany Department as part of the college's post-centenary golden jubilee – 9:30 am.
- Ashirbhavan, Kacheripady: KRLCC General Assembly – Inauguration by Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan – 10:00 am.
Kozhikode
- DCC Office, Oommen Chandy Hall: Higher Secondary School Teachers' Association District Conference – Delegate session 9:15 am, Inauguration of the public meeting by M.K. Raghavan MP 10:30 am.
- Elathur GMLP School: Kerala State Service Pensioners' Union, Elathur Unit Annual Conference 9:30 am.
- Calicut Trade Centre: Southern Dairy and Food Conclave – Panel discussion 10:00 am, Inauguration of the concluding session by National Dairy Development Board Chairman Dr Meenesh C Shah 2:00 pm.
- Tali Jubilee Hall: Kerala Vocational Higher Secondary School Laboratory Technical Assistants' Union State Conference – Inauguration of the public meeting by Minister P A Mohammed Riyas 10:00 am.
- Near 5th Gate, Meenus Auditorium: State-level gathering and reception for Welfare Party's elected representatives – Inauguration by National Vice President Hameed Vaniyambalam 10:00 am.
- Vengeri Agricultural Marketing Centre Auditorium: Kerala Govt. Drivers' Association District Conference 10:00 am.
- Meenchantha Arts and Science College: Kerala Federation of the Blind State Conference, inaugurated by M.K. Raghavan MP 10:00 am.
- Shikshak Sadan: Kerala NCC Civilian Staff Association State Conference, inauguration by Minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas 10:00 am.
- Govt. Medical College Stadium: State sports meet for government employees, organized by the Kerala NGO Union. Inauguration by Minister A.K. Saseendran 10:00 am.
- Karaparamba Athma AUP School: Release of Shaji Tharayangal's novel 'Ente Bhanumathi' 3:00 pm.
- Kairali Vedi Auditorium: Release of the book 'Mathrumudra', published by Marar Sahithya Prakasham, by P V Chandran 4:00 pm.
- CH Auditorium: Launch of 'Wow Kids', an AI interactive magazine by the Association of Samastha Minority Institutions (ASMI). Inauguration by K C Venugopal MP 4:00 pm.
- Idiyangara Yuvasahithi Samajam Hall: Release of the book 'Qur'an Athbuthappeduthunna Bhavya Thejas' written by C.P. Alikoya, by Dr Husain Madavoor and A K B Nair 4:00 pm.
- Muthalakkulam Grounds: Reception program 'Vijayabhavam' (Victory Roar) for UDF's elected representatives by the UDF District Committee. Inauguration by AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal MP 5:00 pm.
- Nallalam: All Kerala Kabaddi Tournament, organized by Nallalam Evening Brothers Sports Club in association with the Kerala Tourism Department. Inauguration by Minister P A Mohammed Riyas 5:00 pm.
- Mananchira Sports Council Hall: I V Das Award Ceremony 5:00 pm.
- Mavilikkadavu MSS Public School: Annual Day Celebration, inauguration by Mayor O. Sadasivan 5:30 pm.
- Beach Freedom Square: Program 'Veerasmruthi' (Heroic Memory) conducted on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Nadakkavu CVN Kalari and the 25th death anniversary of its founder, K. Narayanan Gurukkal. Inauguration by Minister P A. Mohammed Riyas 6:00 pm.
- Town Hall: Musical night organized by Aura Music as part of singer K.J. Yesudas's 86th birthday celebrations 6:00 pm.
- Malaparamba, Monastery of Love: Release of Manoj Thekkedath's poetry collection 'Veedu Varaykkunna Kutty' (The Child Who Draws a House) by poet P K Gopi 7:00 pm.
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.