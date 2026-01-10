A migrant labourer from Karnataka died on Saturday after the excavator he was operating toppled while being driven uphill at Vellarada in Thiruvananthapuram. The deceased has been identified as Rayappan (39), a native of Kadambur, Charan Nagar.

The incident occurred at the premises of a house in Kakkarukki around 11.43 am, when the excavator lost balance and overturned, with Rayappan trapped underneath. Fire and rescue personnel rescued him from beneath the vehicle and rushed him to Anappara Hospital around 2 pm.

However, doctors declared him dead due to the severity of his injuries. Another helper who was inside the vehicle at the time escaped unhurt.