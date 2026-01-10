Sabarimala Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Arun S Nair informed that preparations for the Makaravilakku festival at the Lord Ayyappa temple, scheduled for January 14, had reached the final stage.

The ADM said authorities have almost completed barricading and other safety arrangements for devotees arriving for Makaravilakku darshan. Acting on a High Court directive, officials have imposed strict caps on the number of pilgrims permitted during the peak festival days.

On January 13, authorities will allow 35,000 devotees through the virtual queue and 5,000 through spot booking. On Makaravilakku day, entry will be restricted to 30,000 devotees via the virtual queue and 5,000 through spot booking.

From January 15 to 18, officials have fixed the daily limit at 50,000 devotees through the virtual queue and 5,000 through spot booking. On January 19, authorities will again restrict entry to 30,000 devotees through the virtual queue and 5,000 through spot booking.

Speaking to the media after reviewing inter-departmental preparedness, the ADM urged devotees to strictly comply with the restrictions, citing security concerns and court directions.

The Thiruvabharanam procession will begin from Pandalam on January 12 and reach Sannidhanam on January 14. On the day of its arrival, authorities will suspend the movement of devotees from Nilakkal to Pampa from 10 am and from Pampa to Sannidhanam from 11 am. Officials will resume pilgrim movement only after the procession concludes.

Authorities have banned the parking of private vehicles at Hilltop from 8 am on January 12 to 12 noon on January 15. Only KSRTC buses and vehicles deployed for security duties will be allowed. Devotees are advised to park their private vehicles at Nilakkal.

From 6 pm on January 13, officials will stop the movement of devotees along the forest route from Erumeli. Entry through Azhuthakadavu will close after 8 am on January 14, while access from Mukkuzi will be denied after 10 am the same day. Similar restrictions will apply at Pulmedu, where entry will stop after 4 pm on January 14. However, devotees will be allowed to view the Makaravilakku from Pulmedu. After Makara Jyothi darshan, authorities will not permit movement to Sannidhanam through forest paths and will divert pilgrims via the Satra or Vallakkadavu routes.

The Travancore Devaswom Board is completing ritual-related preparations and will arrange light refreshments and drinking water for devotees. Police have drawn up a detailed crowd management master plan to regulate the heavy rush. Special Officers at Sannidhanam, Pampa and Nilakkal will oversee operations to ensure smooth darshan and safe dispersal.

Authorities will deploy additional police personnel, supported by central forces including the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). Around 1,000 KSRTC buses, including chain and long-distance services, will operate from Pampa to transport devotees to various destinations.

Officials have strictly banned the construction of huts and unauthorised cooking in forest areas, as large numbers of devotees usually camp for Makara Jyothi darshan. Joint teams from the police, forest department and fire force will conduct inspections in the coming days.