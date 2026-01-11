Idukki: For the first time, an autorickshaw has made its way up the hills to Edamalakkudy, Kerala's only Scheduled Tribe panchayat in Idukki district.

The vehicle reached Iddalipara, the first settlement in Edamalakkudy, at 4 pm on Friday, January 9. Its first passengers were Muthalappan and his family from Andavankuzhi. They had travelled to Munnar earlier in the day but could not find a jeep to return in the afternoon. Left with few options, Muthalappan approached an autorickshaw driver for the journey.

The driver agreed after being told that the untarred stretch from Keppikkad had been made suitable for jeep traffic using earthmovers, as roadworks are underway on the 7.7-km section between Pullumedu, near Pettimudi, and Iddalipara. The family paid ₹2,000 for the trip.

Edamalakkudy lies about 18 km from Rajamala on the Munnar–Marayur Road. At present, only specially modified jeeps operate on this route, charging steep fares ranging from ₹4,000 to ₹6,000. The arrival of an autorickshaw- often called the vehicle of the common man- has therefore brought cheer to the residents of this remote tribal panchayat.