Frequent sightings of a tusker with an injured trunk near the Kulangarathodu stream along the Sabarimala pilgrimage route, close to Laha, have caused concern among pilgrims and local residents. On Saturday morning, the elephant walked along the pilgrim path and came close to a stall run by the Vana Samrakshana Samithi (Forest Protection Council) before returning to the forest.

Forest officials are now planning to arrange treatment for the animal, which has been showing signs of aggression. The tusker, believed to be around 15 years old, was first seen near the Kulangarathodu stream about a week ago. There are indications that the injury has begun to affect its ability to feed.

On Saturday, the elephant approached the stall by walking along the road. When stall workers and pilgrims raised an alarm, it retreated into the forest. During the brief encounter, it also tried to eat food kept in vessels behind the stall.

After the incident, forest guards from the Rajampara Forest Station rushed to the area and drove the animal deeper into the forest. Officials believe the tusker's repeated visits are linked to the availability of water and leftover food near the stall.