Beauty, talent and perseverance have found a new face from Thannithode, a village on the forest fringes of Pathanamthitta, as Soumya S Thomas celebrates a dream run on the national stage.

At the Miss India Globe World 2026 competition organised by Pegasus Global Private Limited at Le Meridien Kochi, Soumya emerged first runner-up, outshining 11 contestants from across the country. Earlier, she had made it to the top six at the Miss South India 2025 pageant in Bengaluru, after which she devoted herself to intense training for the national contest.

Soumya's pageant journey also includes a second runner-up finish at Miss Queen Kerala 2025 in Kochi and the Miss Travancore 2023 title in Thiruvananthapuram. An established model, she has worked with over 30 leading brands across India and has appeared in advertisements alongside film stars such as Mohanlal, Madhavan and Nasleen. She is also active on social media and has acted in web series and short films, besides modelling for several women's magazines.

A former athlete, Soumya completed her education and training at the Sports Authority of India (SAI). She hails from Thannithode and is the daughter of Saji Thomas and Mini S Thomas of Kurathiyatt House.