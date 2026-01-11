The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Samrudhi SM-37 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Sunday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹25 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.

Check complete results here:

First prize: ₹1 cr – MG 749464

(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)

Second prize: ₹25 lakh – MF 891649

Third prize: ₹5 lakh - MH 218386

Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (20)

0319, 0629, 1196, 2362, 2611 2759, 3695, 3716, 3810, 4068 4299, 4683, 5756, 5772, 6538 6785, 7529, 8449, 9419

Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)

4799, 4815, 7569, 8717, 9268, 9878

Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)

0462, 0505, 0690, 0926 1338, 1518, 2327, 3166 3665, 3812, 4061, 4115 4132, 4272, 4436, 4856 5559, 6126, 7184, 7966 7993, 8309, 8959, 9620, 9772

Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)

0239, 0869, 0915, 0925, 1096, 1237, 1349 1373, 1662, 1930, 2147, 2424, 2525, 2532 2775, 2797, 2891, 3045, 3062, 3116, 3229 3250, 3351, 3479, 3611, 3619, 3631, 3643 3814, 3855, 3878, 4045, 4487, 4499, 4627 4638, 4993, 5194, 5247, 5332, 5423, 5438 5527, 5586, 5694, 5940, 5947, 6151, 6286 6353, 6360, 6562, 6699, 6808, 7026, 7174 7198, 7268, 7316, 7487, 7647, 7654, 7767 8098, 8261, 8599, 8655, 8725, 8868, 9495 9572, 9604, 9731, 9786, 9874, 9958

Eighth prize: ₹200 (92)

0005, 0100, 0357, 0479, 0518, 0860, 0876, 0899, 0948, 0956, 0975, 1072 1130, 1472, 1833, 1954, 2001, 2011, 2129, 2343, 2375, 2394, 2492, 2756, 2910, 2945 3102, 3393, 3523, 3587, 3742, 3820, 3851, 3871, 3980, 3987, 4009, 4253, 4267, 4564 4613, 4721, 4793, 4853, 4920, 4951, 5025, 5114, 5123, 5151, 5197, 5198, 5774, 5847, 5932, 5961, 6005, 6235, 6333, 6431, 6938, 7259, 7305, 7326, 7337, 7340, 7466, 7511, 7643, 7897, 7951, 7973, 8020, 8095, 8226, 8448, 8478, 8583, 8615, 8718, 8738, 8758 8855, 9048, 9208, 9214, 9279, 9674, 9709, 9727, 9829, 9984

Ninth prize: ₹100

0044, 0092, 0165, 0227, 0250, 0264, 0272, 0458, 0555, 0734, 0840, 0852, 0907 0924, 0939, 0966, 1000, 1022, 1073, 1187, 1278, 1287, 1300, 1363, 1468, 1541, 1557, 1639 1688, 1854, 1918, 1952, 2073, 2314, 2539, 2563, 2680, 2732, 2930, 3053, 3127, 3176, 3274 3304, 3353, 3372, 3408, 3443, 3512, 3634, 3642, 3728, 3762, 3923, 3933, 3953, 4153, 4168 4250, 4297, 4384, 4552, 4605, 4617, 4670, 4675, 4707, 4749, 4782, 4791, 4807, 4979, 5055 5071, 5112, 5124, 5139, 5184, 5317, 5345, 5387, 5393, 5436, 5479, 5538, 5632, 5699, 5935 5989, 5993, 6139, 6215, 6402, 6463, 6471, 6490, 6523, 6605, 6624, 6655, 6702, 6718, 6797 6811, 6818, 6854, 6957, 6986, 6992, 7132, 7230, 7428, 7573, 7683, 7846, 7890, 8033, 8034 8097, 8158, 8178, 8185, 8266, 8297, 8319, 8347, 8356, 8525, 8541, 8552, 8579, 8668, 8669 8676, 8728, 8767, 8783, 8896, 8939, 8943, 8999, 9030, 9155, 9213, 9364, 9389, 9627, 9628 9629, 9809

Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.