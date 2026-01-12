Munnar: Residents in the plantation areas of Munnar continue to face severe hardships due to the lack of mobile network and internet connectivity, as 21 BSNL towers installed two years ago at a cost of several lakhs remain uncommissioned.

These towers were set up in estate areas most affected by wildlife incursions, aiming not only to improve mobile and internet connectivity but also to provide timely alerts about wild animal activity. Equipped with solar panels, the towers were also designed to function even during power outages and support 4G services.

Despite the completion of construction two years ago, authorities have not made the towers operational. As a result, residents and workers in remote estates remain completely out of mobile and internet range.

The towers were built under the Prime Minister’s USOF-500 (Universal Service Obligation Fund) project. Although it was announced in early October 2024 that the towers would be commissioned, no action has been taken so far.

While the Forest Department has set up a system to alert residents about the presence of wild animals, workers are unable to benefit from it due to the lack of mobile coverage. Furthermore, those working in remote estates such as Rajamala and Pettimudi cannot contact their families or access internet services, which leaves them isolated.