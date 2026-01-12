Kochi: The first session of the 34th Synod of the Syro-Malabar Church concluded at Mount St. Thomas, Kakkanad in Ernakulam, with a pressing call to address the community's dwindling population and the challenges of migration. In a post-synodal circular issued on Saturday, Major Archbishop Mar Raphael Thattil announced the inauguration of a "Community Strengthening Year," urging the faithful to boldly face modern challenges.

The circular identifies demographic decline as a critical issue that "weakens the Church's presence in public spaces," insisting it must become a subject of discussion within families.

Speaking to Onmanorama, Fr Tom Olikkarott, PRO of the Syro-Malabar Church, reinforced this urgency and talked about the situation. "We must seriously address the fact that the death rate is increasing while the birth rate decreases. More than just reducing our representation, the community is facing extinction, a reality affecting most communities in Kerala, not just Christians. This is not a new issue; the Church has been addressing the need for families to discuss having more children since 2010," he said.

Fr Olikkarott further highlighted the social impact of this trend. "A major concern is that as youngsters migrate to foreign countries, there is no one to look after the elderly. Furthermore, many in the new generation do not want to marry, or if they do, are against having children. As the family is the basic unit of society, its shrinking size is alarming. We need larger families that promote responsible parenthood. The Church has been, and remains, committed to supporting families who struggle to raise their children through various schemes and scholarships," he added.

The Major Archbishop's circular also addressed the trend of “thoughtless migration" to foreign countries, warning that it leads some into huge debts and a decline in faith. The Church urged members to realise their potential to become job creators and employers rather than just job seekers. The circular noted that despite claims that agriculture is unprofitable, commendable models of scientific farming in some dioceses have successfully provided employment to many.

Call for political engagement

The Synod emphasised the necessity of active participation in public life. The circular stated it is part of "civic duty" for Syro-Malabar Church members to actively enter the fields of public administration and politics, reminding the community that "eternal vigilance is the price of democracy". The Community Strengthening Year is envisioned not merely as an observance but as an effort to purify all areas of public life with Christian teaching.

Beyond social issues, the Synod addressed significant administrative and liturgical matters. The Church welcomed the Holy See's appointment of Fr. Jolly Vadakkan as the Apostolic Visitor for the Gulf region. His primary mission will be to prepare a detailed study report to help establish necessary pastoral systems for Syro-Malabar believers in the region.

Regarding the uniform mode of Holy Mass, the circular stated that the Synod's decision remains unchanged. However, the Synod viewed the efforts to implement the decision in phases within the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archeparchy and called for an end to protests in favour of reconciliation.

The Synod finalised a renewed training scheme for priests, emphasising the need for mental maturity, social commitment, and proficiency in modern technology.

The circular is scheduled to be read in all parish churches on January 18.