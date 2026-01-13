Cheemeni: The Kerala Lalithakala Academy’s first sculpture in a public place has been left unfinished. It’s been six years since the Academy has abandoned its own project.

The construction of the sculpture, which was based on the agrarian uprising in Kayyoor, had begun in 2017. Meanwhile, a hefty sum has reportedly been spent for building four pillars and a foundation for the sculpture.

The project in front of the Government Vocational Higher Secondary School was flagged off when AK Balan was the minister. The minister had come to Kayyoor for laying the foundation stone of this structure. When the Kerala Lalithakala Academy decided to make a sculpture for the first time to be placed at a public place, Kayyoor, was chosen for its rich historical tradition. Noted sculpturer Jeevan Thomas was roped in to make the sculpture in front of the school.

In the first phase, the foundation was built and four pillars were erected. However, it took months to complete these works. Meanwhile, the project suddenly got stalled. Raveendran Thrikarippoor, the district representative of the Lalithakala Academy wrote to the Academy chairman that construction should resume only after stating the exact expenses of the project until then.

The sculpturer too had walked out of the project by then. The project hasn’t progressed even a bit after 2020. Now, the four pillars in front of the Kayyoor Government Vocational Higher Secondary School are covered in vines and molds.