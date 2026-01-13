The Thiruvalla Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Tuesday granted the Special Investigation Team three days of police custody of Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, instead of the seven days it had sought in the sexual assault case against him.

Mamkootathil, who has been expelled from the Congress, was produced before the court amid protests by various youth organisations. Police brought him to the court premises from the Thiruvalla taluk hospital after a mandatory medical examination. He appeared unperturbed by the protests and briefly greeted those present with a smile in the court premises.

Activists of the DYFI, SFI, and Yuva Morcha also staged protests outside the Taluk Hospital in Thiruvalla, where Mamkootathil was taken for medical examination ahead of his court appearance. Phrases from the survivor’s social media post were seen on several banners and posters carried by the protesters.

Police told the court that custodial interrogation was necessary as the investigation is at a preliminary stage and evidence needs to be collected. After hearing the prosecution and the defence, the court limited the custody to three days.

Mamkootathil has also filed a bail petition, which was briefly considered by the court. Officials said the bail plea would be taken up again after police submit their report. He is currently lodged at the Mavelikara sub jail.

Mamkootathil was taken into custody from a hotel in Palakkad and brought to Pathanamthitta on Sunday. He was arrested in connection with the third case registered against him, relating to the alleged sexual assault of a woman in April 2024.

In the first sexual assault case, the Kerala High Court granted him interim protection from arrest till January 21. In the second case, a sessions court in Thiruvananthapuram granted him anticipatory bail.