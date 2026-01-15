Malappuram: Ending uncertainty over Kumbh Mela-Mahamagh Maholsavam, scheduled to begin on the banks of the Bharathapuzha river at Thirunavaya next week, the Revenue authorities on Thursday granted permission to go ahead with the preparation works of the event.

In a meeting with the event organisers convened by the District Collector of Malappuram V R Vinod, it was decided to grant permission for the preparatory works, including the construction of a temporary bridge on the sand bank of Bharathappuzha, on a conditional basis.

The organising committee has informed that the Collector has given a detailed guideline to the organisers to follow. The directions have been issued to ensure the safety of people attending the Kumbh Mela and also for the conservation of the river. Recently, the Village Officer of Thirunnavaya had issued a stop memo, terming the temporary construction works as part of the preparation of the event, illegal.

The order issued by the official pointed out that the construction of a temporary bridge across the river without permission and the removal of sand on the river bed using earth movers are illegal. The organisers, however, protested against the move and announced that the festival would go ahead as scheduled.

Over 10 lakh devotees are expected to participate in the event. Juna Akhara, one of India’s oldest monastic orders, is leading the event, which aims to revive the ‘Maha Makham’ (Mamankam), an ancient traditional festival that was held in Kerala until about 250 years ago.

Rituals to begin on Friday

Marking the commencement of the event, special pujas will begin on Friday. The rituals will be conducted under the guidance of Swami Abhinava Balananda Bhairava, and devotees from various Hindu traditions of Kerala will perform rituals and ancestral rites in accordance with their respective customs.

On Friday, the Veerasadhana Kriya of the Pitru Yana will be performed under the acharyaship of Ayinipulli Vaishakh. The Vedic Shraddha ritual will be conducted under the Cherumukku Vaidikan Vallabhan Akkithirippad on Saturday. Mahamagha Sabhapati Mahamandaleshwar Swami Anandavanam Bharati stated that all necessary arrangements have been completed to ensure the smooth conduct of the ceremonies and to facilitate the participation of more devotees.