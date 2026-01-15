Key events in Kerala today: Great Bombay Circus, Painting exhibition mark Jan 15
Thiruvananthapuram
- Dr B R ambedkar Hall, PSC Headquarters: Inauguration of PSC's Blockchain system by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, 12 pm.
- AKG Hall: Democratic Women's Association State Conference, 10 am.
- Manaveeyam Veedhi: Table talk on the topic "National Education Policy 2020 and pm SHRI," 4 pm.
- YMCA Hall: Kerala Muslim Jama'ath Council's Mahallu Gathering. K. Muraleedharan, 5 pm.
- Press Club: Felicitation for veteran film critic M F Thomas, organised by the Centre for Media Studies, 3 pm.
Kollam
- Asramam 8 Point Art Cafe: 'Life and Insight' painting exhibition at 11 am.
- Kollam Sree Narayana Trust Central School: Annual Celebration at 9.30 am.
Ernakulam
- Chavara Cultural Centre: Reception for the Mayor, Standing Committee Chairpersons, and councillors from nearby divisions – 6.30 pm.
- Elamakkara Bhaskareeyam Convention Centre: Inauguration of the annual celebration of Saraswati Vidyaniketan Public School by Governor Rajendra Arlekar – 2 pm.
- Kerala Fine Arts Hall: Thyagaraja Day Observance - Carnatic music concert by N.J. Nandini - 6.30 pm.
- Grand Hyatt: Kerala Management Association International Annual Management Convention - Inauguration by Nitin Gadkari - 5.30 pm.
- Infant Jesus Parish Hall: Anglo-Indian Annual General Meeting – 10 am.
- Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Inauguration of the Dakshinamurthy Karaoke Training Centre – 6 pm.
- Devaanganam, residence of M.V. Devan, Pulinchode, Aluva: Presentation of the M.V. Devan Award to Artist Madanan – 5 pm.
- Manappattiparambu, Kaloor: Great Bombay Circus – 1 pm, 4 pm, and 7 pm.
- Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Kadavanthra: KMCC Day and Night Indoor Cricket Tournament – 9 am.
- Sacred Heart College, Thevara: Heartian Women Conclave, featuring Dr Tessy Thomas – 10 am.
- OED Gallery, Mattancherry: "Whispering Clay" exhibition – 11 am.
- DCC Office: Formation meeting of the organising committee for the Mahapanchayat program, attended by KPCC President Sunny Joseph and Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan – 3 pm.
Kozhikode
- Thalakkulathur Palora Siva Temple: Bhagavata Saptaha Yajnam, led by Yajnacharyan Pazhedam Vasudevan Namboothiri, 6.30 am.
- Gandhi Griham: State-level workshop by the Kerala Madhyanirodhana Samithi (Kerala Prohibition Council), inauguration by M K Raghavan MP at 9.30 am.
- Woodies Hotel, Kallayi Road: Get-together of retired Health Supervisors/Inspectors from the Municipal Corporation, 10 am.
- Academy Art Gallery: Iksha 26, a painting exhibition, 11 am.
- Alakapuri: Release of 'Siddharthan', a novel by Beypore Muraleedhara Panicker, by M K Raghavan MP at 4 pm.
- Muthalakkulam Ground: Annual religious discourse series by Swami Chidanandapuri, organised by Kolathur Advaithasramam, 6 pm.
