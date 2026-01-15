Kozhikode: Amid protests by a group of local residents, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) began toll collection on the newly renovated Vengalam–Ramanattukara stretch of NH 66 on Thursday.

Toll collection at the plaza near Pantheerankavu junction commenced following the issuance of an official notification by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Electronic payments using FASTag are available at the toll plaza, with separate lanes for heavy vehicles, light motor vehicles, and goods carriers. As per the notification, motorists without FASTag will have to pay a surcharge of 25% when paying via UPI, while those opting for cash payments will be charged double the applicable toll fee.

Local residents living within a 20km radius can avail themselves of special passes priced at Rs 340 for light motor vehicles, allowing unlimited crossings during the validity period. For others, an annual FASTag priced at Rs 3,000, permitting up to 200 crossings across the country, will also be available.

A partial toll amount will be collected from motorists on their return journey through the toll gates within 24 hours. All commercial vehicles registered in Kozhikode district will be eligible for a 50% discount on toll rates. However, National Permit vehicles will not be eligible for this concession.

When toll collection began around 8 am, a group of local residents under the banner of the district committee of the Congress party staged a protest in front of the toll plaza. The protesters alleged that toll collection without the completion of service road works along several stretches was illegal. Though they attempted to block toll operations, police intervened and removed the protesters.

According to Pantheerankavu police, eight persons were arrested in connection with the incident. Police said the protest did not affect toll collection.