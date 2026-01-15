Kollam: Two girls staying at a Sports Authority of India (SAI) hostel were found dead in a room on Thursday morning, police said. The deceased were identified as Sandra (17) from Kozhikode district and Vyshnavi (15) from Thiruvananthapuram district. Sandra was an athletics trainee and a Plus Two student, while Vyshnavi was a kabaddi player studying in Class 10.

The incident came to light around 5 am when the girls failed to report for the morning training session. After repeated knocks on the door went unanswered, hostel authorities broke it open and found both girls hanging from ceiling fan.

Vyshnavi was staying in a different room but had spent Wednesday night in Sandra’s room. Both were seen by other hostel inmates earlier in the morning, the police added. Kollam East police have registered a case and launched an investigation. The reason for the deaths is yet to be ascertained, and no note was found in the room, the SHO told Onmanorama.

Statements will be recorded from fellow trainees, trainers and family members. The bodies will be handed over to relatives after post-mortem examinations, police said.