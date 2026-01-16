Kakkayam: The Forest Department on Thursday captured a giant king cobra from the KSEB Division Office at Kakkayam, in Kozhikode.

The 13-foot-long snake was found hiding beneath the cable stacks inside the office. It was caught by snake-handling expert and forest watcher Satheesh Kumar.

Section Forest Officer K K Ammadh and Beat Forest Officers S K Sarang and Rajesh were also part of the operation.