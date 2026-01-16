The Kerala government on Friday ordered a major reshuffle of IPS officers, effecting transfers and postings across key police positions in the State. Inspector General of Police Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar, who was in charge of Traffic and Road Safety Management, has been transferred and posted as Inspector General of Police and Commissioner of Police, Kochi City. Jaidev G, Superintendent of Police (Internal Security), State Special Branch, has been posted as Commissioner of Police, Kozhikode City.

An ex-cadre post of Commissioner of Police, Kozhikode City, has been created for a period of one year starting Friday. The post has been declared equivalent in status and responsibility to the cadre post of Commissioner of Police, Thrissur City.

Narayanan T, Commissioner of Police, Kozhikode City, has been transferred as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Thrissur Range, while Arul R B Krishna, DIG, Thrissur Range, has been posted as DIG, Ernakulam Range.

Hari Sankar, who was under orders of transfer, has been posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Armed Police Battalions. He has also been granted earned leave for 15 days from January 8 to January 22 on personal grounds.

Several district police chiefs were also transferred. Sudarsan K S has been posted as District Police Chief, Ernakulam Rural, while Hemalatha has been appointed Commissioner of Police, Kollam City. Farash T has been posted as District Police Chief, Kozhikode Rural, and Arun K Pavithran as District Police Chief, Wayanad.

Other postings include Mohammad Nadeemuddin as Superintendent of Police, Railways, and Shahansha K S as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order 2, Kochi City.

The orders were issued by Additional Secretary Rajesh G R on behalf of the Governor.