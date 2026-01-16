As the first phase of the Mundakkai–Chooralmala township project for landslide survivors nears completion, CPI Vellarmala local secretary Prasanthan Chamakkad has alleged irregularities in the preparation of the beneficiary list.

Prasanthan, a plantation labourer with Harrisons' Malayalam Plantation (HML) at Mundakkai, said he was excluded from the final beneficiary list despite submitting all required documents. He has announced an indefinite agitation in front of the Wayanad Collectorate from February 1, along with his wife, Rekha and daughter, Nithya.

He said his family narrowly escaped the landslide on July 30, 2024, after vacating their estate cottage earlier that night. While his name appeared in the initial list prepared by officials, it was later omitted from the final list.

Prasanthan alleged that several ineligible beneficiaries were included in the final list, including instances where multiple houses were allotted to members of a single family. He claimed his losses in the landslide included gold ornaments, livestock, a cattle shed and a motorcycle, amounting to around ₹20 lakh.

Officials reportedly told him that he was excluded because he had earlier availed a house under the Life Housing Scheme. Prasanthan said the house was located in an unsafe zone, left incomplete after the landslide, and was uninhabitable. He also alleged that several Life Scheme beneficiaries were included in the township list.

Currently staying in accommodation provided by an NGO, Prasanthan said he also did not receive the ₹15 lakh assistance announced by the State government for those opting out of the township project, nor the ₹2 lakh emergency assistance under the micro plan project. He said the agitation was being planned not only for his own rights but also for others who were allegedly excluded unfairly from the beneficiary list.