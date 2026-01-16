Pathanamthitta: The Thiruvalla First Class Magistrate Court will consider the bail plea of Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil in a sexual assault case at 11 am on Friday.

The expelled legislator was remanded to judicial custody on Thursday after being produced at the residence of Pathanamthitta Second Class Magistrate Anjali Devi on the expiry of his three-day custody with the Special Investigation Team. The SIT probing the sexual assault cases against him did not seek an extension of custody. The evidence collection in the case has been completed.

Following the remand, Mamkootathil was taken to the Mavelikkara special sub jail under heavy police presence. Earlier in the day, he was taken from the Pathanamthitta armed reserve police camp to a hospital for a medical check-up and later produced before the magistrate.

Mamkootathil was arrested on Sunday in Palakkad in connection with a third sexual assault case. He had earlier been protected from arrest by the Kerala High Court in the first two cases registered against him.

The third case was registered based on a complaint lodged on January 8 by a woman from Kottayam district, who is currently in Canada. She recorded her statement before the police through video conference.The case has been registered under Sections 376 (rape) and 506(1) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.