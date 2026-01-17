Idukki: A 43-year-old woman was found burnt to death inside the bathroom of her house at Valakode near Palakkavu in Upputhara here on Saturday. The deceased is Vaseena (43), wife of George Joseph (Lali).

The incident came to light when George, who works at a cardamom plantation, returned home around noon. He called out to his wife but received no response. Hearing the sound of running water from the bathroom, he went inside and discovered her body in a burnt condition.

Local residents who reached the house informed Block Panchayat member George Joseph, following which Upputhara police arrived at the spot.

Vaseena was a native of Kayamkulam. Police said she had faced mental health issues after her earlier marriage, following which her former husband had left her. George, who had been living alone after separating from his wife and children, later came into contact with Vaseena through social media. The two registered their marriage four years ago.

According to the police, Vaseena had been under treatment and taking medication for mental health issues for the past two years. The couple had no children.

George had reportedly kept petrol at home for use in a motor pump to spray pesticides at the cardamom plantation. Police suspect that Vaseena may have set herself on fire using the fuel.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death. Forensic experts conducted an examination at the scene. The inquest proceedings were carried out in the presence of the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO). The body was later shifted to the mortuary of Idukki Medical College Hospital.