Thrissur: Revenue Minister K Rajan said that the Kerala government will continue to distribute financial assistance of ₹9,000 to Wayanad landslide survivors. Addressing the media here on Saturday, the minister said the aid will be provided until each affected family gets a new house.

He pointed out that the government had disbursed the assistance to people affected by the multiple landslides at Chooralmala and Mundakkai in Wayanad till December 2025.

“Attempts are being made to panic the people by propagating that the government has stopped the financial aid. But people realised the truth and dismissed such rumours,” the minister said.

He added that an official order to resume financial aid would be issued soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

In August 2024, the state government announced financial assistance of ₹300 per day, i.e., ₹ 9,000 per month, to one member of each landslide-affected family. If these families have bedridden members in hospitals, one additional member is eligible for the aid.

The state budget had earmarked over ₹15 crore for this assistance. According to the government, the aid will continue until the completion of the rehabilitation project. The first phase of the rehabilitation is expected to be completed in February.

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 266 people were killed, and 32 went missing in the landslides that struck Wayanad’s Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas on July 30, 2024. Around 630 people were rescued.