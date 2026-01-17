Kochi: Ending months of political ambiguity, the Kerala unit of the Janata Dal (Secular) has officially severed ties with its national leadership to form a new political entity, the Indian Socialist Janata Dal (ISJD). The move formalises the state unit’s split from the HD Deve Gowda-led national body following the latter's decision to join the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

By reconstituting itself as the Indian Socialist Janata Dal, the party has cemented its position within the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala, resolving the ideological paradox of a state unit continuing in a Left coalition while its national leadership aligned with the BJP.

The transition was ratified at a special convention held in Kochi on Saturday. During the morning session of the State Council, presided over by State President Mathew T Thomas, Water Resources Minister K Krishnankutty moved the official resolution to merge the existing JD(S) Kerala unit into the Indian Socialist Janata Dal. The motion was seconded by State General Secretary PP Divakaran and passed unanimously.

Following the resolution, the flag of the new party was hoisted, marking the formal commencement of its operations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mathew T Thomas MLA has been elected as the State President of the Indian Socialist Janata Dal. The party announced that the organisational structure would remain intact, with all current office-bearers of the former JD(S) unit retaining their respective positions in the new entity.

The rift began after the JD(S) national leadership decided to align with the BJP, contradicting a decision taken at the party's Bengaluru Plenary in October 2022 to oppose both the Congress and the BJP. The Kerala unit, finding the alliance with the BJP politically and ideologically untenable in the state's bipolar political landscape, had been operating autonomously before finalising this formal split.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the gathering, Mathew T Thomas acknowledged that while there had been differing opinions within the party regarding the path forward, the decision was necessary to protect their secular credentials. He asserted that the new party would act as a magnet for like-minded socialists and those currently alienated from other political movements.

In his inaugural address, Minister K Krishnankutty launched a scathing attack on the Central Government. He warned that the country is witnessing a dangerous trend where communalism is being used as a primary election tool, threatening the very existence of secular India.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The current central administration is moving forward by undermining the federal system, silencing the opposition, and violating civil rights. The public must remain vigilant,” Krishnankutty said.

Internal dissent resolved

The convention also put to rest speculations regarding internal rifts. Senior leader and former MLA Jose Thettayil, who had reportedly expressed strong reservations about merging a unit of a national party into a regional entity, attended the event. Sources indicate that intervention by senior leaders, including Minister Krishnankutty, helped pacify the dissenting faction.

Jose Thettayil also read out a message of support from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, signalling the LDF's endorsement of the new development. A similar message from CPI State Secretary Binoy Viswam was read by State Secretary Balasubramanyam.