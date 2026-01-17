Key events in Kerala today: National Kalaripayat League, Painting exhibition mark Jan 17
Thiruvananthapuram
- Achyutha Menon Centre for Health Science Studies Auditorium, Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences: Golden Jubilee celebration of Sree Chitra's Cardiology Department. 5 pm
- Hotel Hyatt Regency: Global Cancer Prevention Summit. 10 am
- SAI LNCPE: Inauguration of the National Kalaripayat League by the Indian Kalaripayat Federation. Minister V. Abdurahiman. 10 am
- Vanchiyoor AKPCTA State Committee Office Hall: Lecture on 'Emotional Intelligence in Teaching' organised by the District Women's Committee. 10.30 am
- Thycadu P N Panicker Knowledge Hall: A lecture on 'The Power of Women in Governance' as part of the P.N. Panicker Foundation's weekly gathering program. 4.30 pm
- Sreevaraham, Sree Nagar: Inauguration of the Rashtriya Lok Dal party's state committee office. 12 pm
- Palayam LIC AOI Central Committee Office Hall: Training for LIC agents. 10.30 am
- Manaveeyam Veedhi: Book release of "Octavia Space Shuttle" written by R Sandhya, organised by the Thiruvananthapuram regional committee of the Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishath. 5.30 pm
- Thycadu Ganesham: Film screening as part of the Soorya Festival. "Ravsaheb" 5 pm
- Poojappura Ground: Public meeting in connection with the Muruga Bhaktha Sangamam (Gathering of Murugan Devotees). 5 pm
- Press Club: Felicitation for Corporation Councillors by the Thayyal Thozhilali Congress (Tailoring Workers' Congress); inauguration of the welfare fund membership campaign. 10:30 am
- Near the statue of Mahakavi Kumaranasan in front of the Kerala University headquarters: 'Kavyarchana' (poetic tribute) by 101 poets in memory of Mahakavi Kumaranasan, organised by Soul Light International Organisation. 10 am
Kollam
- Ashramam 8 Point Art Cafe: 'Life and Insight' painting exhibition, 11 am.
- Chinnakada CSI Convention Centre: Golden Jubilee celebration of Heartbeats, the national music wing of India Campus Crusade for Christ, 5.30 pm.
- Kollam Ramavarma Club Mini Hall: Reception for the Corporation's elected representatives by Sambodh Foundation, 3 pm.
- Sopanam Auditorium: Kathakali, 6 pm.
- Chathannoor Meenad Palamoodu Madannada: Festival. Illumination (Deepakazhcha), 6.30 pm.
Kottayam
- Kottayam Public Library Mini Hall: Anniversary and award ceremony of Parasparam Vayanakkoottam (Reading Group). Inauguration: Dr Harikumar Changampuzha – 10 am, Literary Conference Inauguration: K C Vijayakumar – 2 pm, Kaviyarang (Poets' Meet) Inauguration: Anukumar Thodupuzha – 3 pm.
- Mrs Mammen Mappila Hall, Baselius College: Inauguration of 'Karunya Sparsham 2026', various charitable projects of the Indian Jeevakaruṇya Charitable Trust, and presentation of the Mother Teresa Karunya Seva Award. Conference Inauguration: Francis George MP, Municipal Chairman A P Santhoshkumar. Inauguration of projects: MLAs Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, Chandy Oommen, and Mons Joseph – 2 pm.
- Baker Compound: Ruby Jubilee celebration of Jewel Box Restaurant. Thanksgiving service at Baker Chapel: Bishop Dr. Malayil Sabu Koshy Cherian – 2:30 pm. Conference: Minister V.N. Vasavan, Francis George MP – 3:30 pm.
- Vayaskara Galileo Science Centre: Lecture on 'Quantum Reality' by Prof. Monsy V. John – 3:00 pm.
- Thalappady LP School: Building tax collection camp for the old wards 1, 2, and 3 of Puthuppally Panchayat – 10:30 am.
- Eravinalloor Krishi Bhavan: Building tax collection camp for the old wards 14, 15, and 16 of Puthuppally Panchayat – 10:30 am.
- Kumaranalloor Pension Bhavan: Handing over of the key for the building constructed by the KSSPU (Kerala State Service Pensioners' Union) Kumaranalloor unit. Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan MLA – 8:30 am.
- Knai Thoma Tower, Caritas Junction, Thellakom: Inauguration of the headquarters of Knanaya Multi State Co-operative Credit Society. Minister V.N. Vasavan, Jose K. Mani MP, Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan MLA – 3 pm.
Ernakulam
- Edappally, amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham: Education seminar organized by the International Book Festival Committee and amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham – 9:30 am
- Kadavanthra, Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium: KMCC All India Day and Night Indoor Cricket Tournament – 10am
- Ernakulam Town Hall: Merger announcement conference of Janata Dal (S) Kerala unit and Indian Socialist Janata Dal – 10 am
- Kundannoor, Hotel Le Meridien: UDF Industrial Conclave; Inauguration by Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan – 10 am
- Ernakulam, Maharajas College GNR Hall: 'Charithrayanam', an alumni-teacher meet of the History Department – 10 am
- Edappally, Milma–ERCMPU Campus: Inauguration of NDDB CAF Laboratory by Union Minister George Kurian and Minister Chinchu Rani – 11:30 am
- Kalamassery, Kerala Startup Mission Campus: Kudumbashree Liora Innovation Conclave; attended by Minister M.B. Rajesh – 11:30 am
- Kaloor, Manapattiparambu: Great Bombay Circus – 1 pm, 4 pm, 7 pm
- Kochi, SCMS: Seminar on 'Approach to Road Safety in Kerala' – 1:30 pm
- Chavara Cultural Centre: Book release and a poets' meet (Kaviyarangam) by the Lalithambika Antharjanam Sthree Sahitya Vedi (Women's Literary Forum) – 2 pm
- Hospital Road, Mahakavi G Auditorium: Alumni-teacher meet of the Maharajas College Botany Department and a tribute to Prof. M.K. Prasad – 3 pm
- Ernakulam, Durbar Hall Ground: 'Athmasourabham 2026', a Mega Thiruvathira organized by the Kanayannur SNDP Union; Inauguration by SNDP Yogam General Secretary Vellappally Natesan – 5 pm
- Thevara, Sacred Heart College Lakeview Ground: 'Hearty Fest', the college's annual cultural festival – 6 pm
- Kaloor, Gokulam Park Convention Centre: 'Santhwanam Sreeragam', the fifth-anniversary celebration of the CanCure Foundation Palliative Care Centre; Musical night by M.G. Sreekumar – 6 pm
- Edappally, Changampuzha Park: Mohiniyattam recital by Soumya Saji – 6.30 pm
- Kundannoor, Hotel Crowne Plaza: 'Robo Summit' organised by Medical Trust Hospital; Inauguration by Justice C S Dias – 6.45 pm
Kozhikode
- Chelavoor Pattalil Muthuvana Bhagavathy Kavu: Thira festival, 8:00 pm.
- NIT Chanakya Hall: Inauguration of the NIT Pensioners' Forum Annual Meet by NIT Director Dr Prasad Krishna, 10 am.
- Medical College IMCH Nila Auditorium: NURSEPALCON, a conference for nurses working in palliative care, 10 am.
- Alakapuri: Christmas and New Year celebration by the 'Suvarna' branch of the All India Women's Conference; Actress Vidhubala to be the chief guest, 10:30 am.
- Gujarati School: Suryoham 26, organised by the Surya Yoga Foundation, 1 pm.
- Perumanna Perumanpura Vedic and Tantric Study Centre: Seminar and Murajapam (ritual chanting) of Sama, Rig, and Yajur Veda as part of the Silver Jubilee of the Vaidika Vijnana Kendram. Dr Kallanikkad Maheswaran Namboothiri, 2 pm.
- Kairali Vedi Auditorium: Felicitation for P A Pouran and commemoration of Dr Madhav Gadgil, organised by Souhrida Kootayma (Friendship Collective). Mayor O. Sadasivan, 3 pm.
- Purakkattiri River Soccer Ground: KCL Season-4 Cricket Tournament, organised by Kali Kootayma Group. Inauguration by Thalakkulathur Panchayat Vice President C. Sreejith, 4 pm.
- Methottuthazham Park: Commemoration of Safdar Hashmi, organised by the Purogamana Kala Sahitya Sangham (Progressive Arts and Literary Organisation). Inauguration by Dr U Hemanth Kumar, 4 pm.
- Karikkamkulam Daya Centre: Reception for Mayor O Sadasivan and councillors, organised by the Daya Centre, 4.15 pm.
- Calicut Trade Centre: Kerala Orthopaedic Association State Conference and State Council Meeting, 5 pm.
- Kadalundi Avoki Centro Arena: Wisdom Youth Proface Professional Family Conference. Inauguration by Wisdom Islamic Organisation, State Vice President C. Kunjimuhammed Madani Parappur, 5 pm.
- Muthalakkulam Ground: Annual spiritual lecture series by Swami Chidanandapuri, organised by Kolathur Advaithasramam, 6 pm.
- Paramount Tower: World Malayali Council, Malabar Province's Christmas-New Year celebration and felicitation of writer K P Sudheera. Chief Guest: Former Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai, 5 pm.
