Thiruvalla Judicial First Class Magistrate Court -1 on Saturday rejected the bail plea of Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil who was arrested on charges of rape and criminal intimidation. Munsiff Magistrate Arundhathi Dileep refused to accept the contention of Rahul that the relationship was totally consensual and had the consent of the survivor. The defence had produced screenshots of chats and audio messages of the survivor to establish the friendly and consensual nature of relationship between Rahul and the survivor.

The court also did not take into account procedural violations flagged by the defence in the registration of the First Information Report. The prosecution during the two-hour-long trial hearing on Friday cited that there was no procedural flaw and that Rahul was a habitual offender. According to the prosecution, granting him bail would give him an opportunity to influence the survivor and tamper with the evidence. Rahul will file a new bail plea in the Pathanamthitta District Court.

Mamkootathil was arrested on Sunday in connection with the third rape case and was later remanded to judicial custody by the Thiruvalla Judicial First Class Magistrate Court. The latest case is based on a complaint filed by a woman from Kottayam, who is settled abroad. During the evidence collection, Rahul had admitted to the Special Investigation Team about checking into the hotel room in April 2024 when the survivor was allegedly raped by Rahul Mamkootathil.

The Thiruvananthapuram Sessions Court had earlier denied him anticipatory bail in the first case, in which he is accused of rape and forceful abortion. Rahul then moved the High Court, which granted him interim protection from arrest. Rahul received pre-arrest bail in the second case. The state has filed an appeal in the High Court seeking cancellation of his bail. The case will be heard on January 21.

Assistant Public Prosecutor Devi MG told Onmanorama that the court considered the prosecution's stand that Rahul was a serial offender and there was no procedural error in filing the case and arresting him. "The court was also apprised about the chances of more complaints surfacing against the MLA. His conduct was unbecoming of a legislator and it was stated that granting bail would set a wrong precedent. The court was convinced that the prosecution has a solid case against the accused," said Devi.