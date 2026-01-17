When asked to put the curtain down on their passion for theatre, they chose instead to walk out of the classroom and onto a bigger stage. It was not defiance born of arrogance, but the confidence in their love for the art. Their decision has now paid off, transforming the risk they took into a `festival of achievements'.

A six-member team of students led by N V Shriya shifted from their previous school to St Joseph’s School, Mathilakam, solely to pursue their passion for theatre. At the State School Kalolsavam currently on at Thrissur, Shriya has been adjudged Best Actress in the high school category, while another member of the six-member group, Prayag Ghosh, has received a Special Jury Mention. At the festival, the team staged the play `Thaaravu' (The Duck), which has earned them wide appreciation.

Shriya and her teammates had earlier been actively involved in theatre while studying in Classes 7 and 8 at their previous school, taking part in camps and performances. However, their commitment to drama soon met with resistance from the school authorities, who insisted on a `studies first, theatre later' approach, eventually imposing a ban on theatrical activities. After repeated disagreements, all six students made the difficult decision to transfer to St Joseph’s School, Mathilakam.