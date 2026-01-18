Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set for a brief but packed visit to Thiruvananthapuram on January 23, attending back-to-back events to be organised by the Railways and the BJP at Putharikandam Maidan, East Fort.

He is expected to reach the capital city around 10.30 am. The Railways’ programme will run from 10.45 am to 11.20 am, during which he will inaugurate four trains and launch several railway projects. This will be immediately followed by the BJP event at the same venue, at which the Prime Minister is set to announce a development plan for the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, where the BJP has assumed power for the first time. He is scheduled to depart for Chennai at 12.40 pm.

The Prime Minister may return to Thiruvananthapuram in February for additional programmes, including another event to be organised by the Railways.

Initially, both the Railways and the BJP had considered Central Stadium as the venue and sought government permission. However, approval was denied due to the Republic Day parade scheduled for January 26 at the stadium. Consequently, both programmes were shifted to Putharikandam Maidan. The BJP, meanwhile, has criticised the state government for refusing permission to use Central Stadium for these events.