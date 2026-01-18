A large shipbuilding yard will be developed at Ponnani harbour in Malappuram, aimed at accelerating the development of the Malabar region.

The shipyard will come up on about 29 acres of coastal land located west of the Ponnani Fishing Harbour, under the control of the Kerala Maritime Board. Developed under a public–private partnership (PPP) model, it will be the second major shipyard in Kerala after Kochi. The agreement with the private partner is expected to be signed within the next two weeks.

The project will be implemented in two phases. In the first phase, small vessels will be built with an estimated investment of ₹200 crore. As part of this phase, a new wharf will be constructed at the estuary near the old junkar jetty, close to the breakwater. Tender procedures have already been completed.

A training institute related to shipbuilding will also be set up alongside the yard, and cargo handling operations are expected to begin soon after the shipyard becomes operational.

In the second phase, large ships will be constructed with an investment of around ₹1,000 crore over a period of seven to ten years. The long-term plan is to transform Ponnani into the biggest shipbuilding centre in the state after Kochi. Once fully operational, the project is expected to generate employment for nearly 1,000 people, according to a statement.

To facilitate the project, fish markets currently operating at the proposed site will be relocated. A meeting chaired by the District Collector has decided to provide alternative facilities on the eastern side of the harbour.

"The shipyard would trigger a major transformation in Ponnani's development landscape," said Ponnani MLA P Nandakumar. He also called on the public to extend full local support to ensure the project's success.