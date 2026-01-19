Kasaragod: Monday morning, nearly 600 students walked onto their school playground from different directions, appearing at first to gather casually. When they settled into place, a single word emerged -- ‘Nanni’.

The human formation was a collective ‘thank you’ from VKP Khalid Haji Memorial Madrassathul Rahmaniya Vocational Higher Secondary School in Padna, after Class X student Siya Fathima was allowed to compete online in the State School Kalolsavam while under quarantine for an autoimmune disorder.

The gesture was meant to thank General Education Minister V Sivankutty, the Education Department, public representatives cutting across party lines, and the people of Kerala for standing by Siya Fathima, said school principal M C Shihab.

Conceptualised by Shihab, the formation was choreographed by Junaid Mettammal, a familiar name behind large-scale Oppana performances that bring together thousands of students.

Siya Fathima is undergoing treatment for vasculitis, a condition in which the immune system attacks the body’s blood vessels, causing inflammation and severe pain. Her condition was diagnosed after she qualified for the State Kalolsavam by winning first place in Arabic poster designing at the district level. As part of the treatment, doctors suppressed her immune system and advised strict quarantine, ruling out travel due to the risk of infection.

Siya Fathima. Photo: Special arrangement

A self-taught calligraphy artist, Siya was unwilling to give up her chance to participate in the state event. As a last resort, she sent a WhatsApp message to Minister Sivankutty, explaining her condition and seeking a way to compete.

The minister issued a special order directing officials to make arrangements for her to participate via video conference, the first such instance in the 63-year history of the Kerala School Kalolsavam. Siya went on to secure an A grade.

“It was a moment when humanity prevailed over rigid rules,” Principal Shihab said. “The government did not look away from her tears or her dreams. It will give new life to the artist within her. The school and Siya’s parents convey their love and gratitude.”