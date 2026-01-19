Kottayam: A young woman whose life was once saved by her mother through a liver donation has now embraced motherhood, giving birth to a baby girl.

It is 27-year-old Revathi, daughter of M T Mini, a nursing assistant at the Kadaplamattom Government Hospital and a native of Valavoor near Pala, who has delivered a healthy baby girl. Mini had earlier donated a part of her liver to save Revathi’s life.

Doctors are also sharing the joy, as Revathi had a rather complication-free delivery. She had undergone a liver transplant at the age of 20, and her mother, Mini, a nurse, never doubted the success of her daughter’s treatment.

Revathi was under the care of Dr Reji Divakar at Caritas Matha Hospital from the sixth month of pregnancy. She delivered the baby through a caesarean section, and both mother and child are in good health. The newborn has been named Niha.

Revathi is married to Ajith R Nair of Anoop Bhavan in Elamannoor, Pathanapuram, who works as an electrician.