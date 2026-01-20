Kottayam: They arrived weeks ago as helpless fledglings, fragile and far too young to survive on their own.

Under the care of Forest Department staff, the eight chicks were fed on rats caught from nearby shops and frogs gathered from the area. Released once they learned to fly, the two nevertheless found their way back to the place they knew best, the Special Investigation and Protection Office of the Forest Department at Parampuzha.

This marks the first time in the State that the Forest Department has successfully completed the task of caring for eight barn owl chicks within a span of two months. Although all eight were released a week ago, two returned soon after. They now spend their days at the forest office and fly out at night to hunt.

The department spared no effort in caring for the barn owl chicks, which were rescued from different locations, including Changanassery, Kaduthuruthy, Ettumanoor and Thalayolaparambu, during November and December 2025. The responsibility of caring for the chicks was entrusted to officers K A Abish and V R Ranjith. They were instructed to ensure that food was provided whenever the chicks cried. To catch rats for feed, four rat traps were installed in shops adjoining the office premises. Frogs and chicken waste were also used as feed.

ADVERTISEMENT

At one stage, the chicks together consumed nearly a kilogram of meat in a single feeding. As their feathers developed, they were gradually moved to open areas suitable for flight, allowing them to begin hunting on their own.

The barn owl, which was earlier placed in the fourth category of the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests’ protection list, has recently been moved to the first category.