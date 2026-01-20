Thiruvananthapuram: Sales of the Kerala State Lottery's Christmas–New Year Bumper have crossed a record 48 lakh tickets, the Lottery Department said on Tuesday.

Last year, sales of the bumper lottery stood at 47,65,650 tickets. With this year's sales already breaking that record, the department has released an additional five lakh tickets into the market. In total, 55 lakh tickets have been printed for this bumper draw.

The first prize for the lottery is ₹20 crore. The second prize is ₹1 crore each for 20 winners, while the third prize is ₹10 lakh each for another 20 winners. The fourth prize is ₹3 lakh each for 20 winners, and the fifth prize is ₹2 lakh each for 20 winners.

In addition, nine consolation prizes of ₹1 lakh each will also be awarded. Prizes of ₹5,000, ₹2,000, ₹1,000, ₹500 and ₹400 are also included.

Each ticket is priced at ₹400. The draw will be held on Saturday, January 24, at 2 pm.

The BR 107 Christmas–New Year Bumper lottery is being issued in ten series- XA, XB, XC, XD, XE, XG, XH, XJ, XK and XL.