Key events in Kerala today: Industrial products exhibition, fves football tournament mark Jan 20
Mail This Article
×
Thiruvananthapuram
- Mascot Hotel: Inauguration of the AI-based website of the Local Self-Government Department. Minister M B Rajesh at 2.30 pm.
- Vazhuthacaud Govt. Women's College: Job Fest as part of 'Savisesha', the creative festival for the differently-abled, organised by the Social Justice Department, at 9 am.
- Press Club: Dr A P Majeed Khan commemoration organised by Keraliyam. Minister V Sivankutty, Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan at 4 pm.
- Sasthamangalam NSS Karayogam Hall: M G Raveendran Nair commemorative evening organised by the M G Raveendran Nair Memorial Trust and PuKaSa Sasthamangalam Unit at 5.30 pm.
- Thycaud Govt. Model Higher Secondary School: Student welfare educational program "From the Library to the Classroom," organised by the P Subramaniam Memorial Library at 10 am.
- Kowdiar Ambalanagar Hall: Monthly lecture program by the Veterans Group at 5.30 pm.
- Kamaleswaram SNSS Library Hall: K C Vamadevan's 20th death anniversary commemoration at 5 pm.
- Thycaud Ganesham: Screening of the Bengali film 'Bhootpori' as part of the Soorya Festival at 5 pm.
- Press Club: Ramesh Chennithala will release the book 'Innekku Durgashtami' written by Jayakumar Krishna at 5 pm.
- Nemom Block Panchayat Hall: State-level inauguration of the Neerthada Mahotsavam (Watershed Festival) under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana - Watershed Development project, by Minister M B Rajesh at 11.30 am.
- State Higher Education Council Seminar Hall: Seminar on the impact of the VBSA Bill 2025 on India's federal system and higher education administration. Participants: Minister R Bindu, John Brittas MP, Prof. Rajan Gurukkal at 10 am.
Kollam
- District Panchayat Jayan Memorial Hall: Delegate meeting of the Kerala Agricultural Ministerial Staff Federation's State Conference. Minister P. Prasad at 10.30 am.
- Anandavalleeswaram Sree Vinayaka Convention Centre: Hindu Kudumba Sameeksha (Hindu Family Meet) at 3 pm.
- Kollam Town Hall: Kerala School Teachers' Union State Conference at 9 am.
Kottayam
- Darshana Auditorium: Dr M V Pylee Memorial Lecture and Excellence Award Distribution – 11:00 am.
- Baker Memorial Higher Secondary School Auditorium: 225th birthday of Amelia Dorothea Baker. Floral tribute at the tomb in CSI Cathedral Cemetery, Flag-off of children's rally. Floral tribute in front of the Baker statue on the school campus by CMS College Principal Dr Anju Shoshan George – 8 am. Scholarship distribution by Bishop Dr Malayil Sabu Koshy Cherian – 2.30 pm.
- PWD Rest House Mini Conference Hall: Annual General Meeting of the National Postal and RMS Pensioners' Association Division. District Panchayat President Joshi Philip – 11 am.
- Kanjirathummoodu YMCA: Building tax collection camp for old wards 6, 3, 2, 5, and 18 of Puthuppally Panchayat – 10.30 am.
- Kaitheppalam Govt. Ayurveda Dispensary: Building tax collection camp for old wards 5, 9, 11, and 12 of Puthuppally Panchayat – 10.30 am.
- Channanikkad Mahavishnu Temple: Consecration Day Festival, Bhagavata Saptaha Yajna. Grantha Namaskaram (salutation to the holy book) – 6.30 am, Kuchelopakhyanam – 9 am, Mrityunjaya Homam – 9 am, Discourse by the Acharya – 12 pm & 8 pm, Annadanam (offering of free food) – 1 pm, Kathakali enactment of Kuchelagamanam – 8.30 pm.
- Vijayapuram Service Co-operative Bank Office: One-Time Settlement Scheme Adalat (special forum) – 11 am.
Ernakulam
- Near Travancore Gate, Kochi Naval Base: Job fair conducted by the Directorate General of Resettlement (DGR) exclusively for ex-servicemen – 9.30 am
- Ernakulam Town Hall: Inauguration of 'Kerapex,' a philatelic exhibition by the Kerala Postal Circle presenting history and heritage through postal stamps – 10 am
- North Jetty, Naval Base: Flag-off ceremony of INS Sudarshini – 10.45 am
- Kara Art Gallery, Fort Kochi: 'Archaeological Camera' exhibition by A. Muhammed – 11 am
- OED Gallery, Mattancherry: 'Whispering Clay,' a retrospective exhibition of clay sculptures by Vimoo Saangvi – 11 am
- Manappattiparambu, Kaloor: Great Bombay Circus – 1 pm, 4 pm, 7 pm
- Hotel Avenue Regent, MG Road: 'Mahasagar,' an India-Maldives maritime cooperation seminar. Inauguration by DIG Ashish Mehrotra, Commander, Coast Guard (Kerala & Mahe Region), and Retd. Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar – 2 pm
- Changampuzha Cultural Center, Edappally: Weekly lecture by L B Suresh – 5.30 pm. Book discussion 'Athreyakam' by P M Shukkoor – 6.30 pm
Kozhikode
- Malabar Palace: Town Hall Meeting by the Women Entrepreneur Network for women MSME entrepreneurs, 9 am.
- Beach Aspin Courtyard: Industrial Products Exhibition and Sales Fair by the District Industries Centre 10 am.
- Gujarati Street, Athma Art Gallery: Inauguration of Athma Art Gallery and the 'Dear Vincent' exhibition by Athma Global Art Movement 10.30 am; Special program based on the life of Vincent van Gogh, 'Life and Struggle of an Artist' – by Jones Mathew, 5.30 pm
- Nainamvalappu Kothi Mini Stadium: Fives Football Tournament by Tri-star Kothi 4.30 pm.
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.