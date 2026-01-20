Global tech leaders are set to converge in Kochi to chart the future of Kerala’s digital and technology sectors over the next five years. Organised by Manorama Online, Techspectations 2026 will be held at Crowne Plaza hotel on February 27 this year under the theme ‘Crystal Balling 2030’.

For registration, detailed information, and seat reservations, visit https://www.techspectations.com/.

Ten years of innovation and impact

Since its inception in 2016, Techspectations has grown into one of Kerala’s largest technology conclaves. In its tenth edition, the focus is not only on discussions but also on developing practical action plans in areas such as artificial intelligence, health tech, entertainment sector reforms, and startup investments. The platform also seeks to anticipate the societal and economic impact of emerging technologies and help craft policies accordingly.

Open to all tech enthusiasts

Techspectations welcomes anyone with an interest in technology, including startup founders, investors, software developers, policymakers, students, and technocrats. The summit will also feature networking lounges and platforms to showcase new ideas.