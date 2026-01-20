Alappuzha: The family of two-year-old Acton P Thomas was looking forward to his birthday celebrations at their home in Thottiyad near Chengannur on February 3. Instead, tragedy struck on Tuesday afternoon when the toddler accidentally fell into a bucket filled with water in the bathroom and drowned.

The incident occurred at Pallithazham house in Thottiyad. Acton was the son of Tom Thomas and Jincy Varghese.

The family was also eagerly awaiting the arrival of their second child. Acton's mother, who is pregnant, was scheduled for admission on Wednesday. But joy turned into grief after the heartbreaking accident.

According to ward member Kumari T, the incident happened after 12.30 pm. Acton was running around the house and moving between his mother's and grandmother's rooms. "His mother and grandmother were busy making arrangements for the hospital visit. At some point, the child seems to have walked into the bathroom," Kumari said.

A half-filled bucket was kept inside the bathroom. "He may have bent down to take the cup inside the bucket. In that process, he likely slipped and fell headfirst into it," she added.

When the child was not seen for some time, his mother and grandmother began searching for him. They then noticed him lying motionless inside the bucket. "They screamed for help and rushed him to a private hospital in Chengannur, but doctors declared him dead," Kumari said.

Acton's body will be taken to Alappuzha Medical College Hospital on Wednesday for post-mortem examination. Police have begun inquest proceedings. The date of the funeral will be decided later.