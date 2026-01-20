Idukki: A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the suicide of a Plus Two student in Udumbannoor. The accused, identified as Godwin of Pallikkudi, was taken into custody by Karimannoor police under provisions of the POCSO Act.

The incident came to light a few days ago when the girl was found hanging in her house. Following the incident, Godwin, who was reportedly close to the student, was placed under police surveillance as part of the investigation.

Police said the arrest was made after the post-mortem report confirmed that the girl had been subjected to sexual abuse.